Selkirk man charged in connection with homicide of 64-year-old man
Officers with RCMP’s major crime unit investigated and made an arrest on June 20. (File image)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:40PM CST
A Selkirk, Man., man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 64-year-old man in November 2018.
RCMP said around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, they received a call about a man in cardiac arrest at a Selkirk home. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was treated as a homicide.
Officers with RCMP’s major crime unit investigated and made an arrest on June 20.
Karl Harry Helbig, 36, has been charged.
The investigation continues.