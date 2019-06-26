

CTV News Winnipeg





A Selkirk, Man., man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 64-year-old man in November 2018.

RCMP said around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 16, they received a call about a man in cardiac arrest at a Selkirk home. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was treated as a homicide.

Officers with RCMP’s major crime unit investigated and made an arrest on June 20.

Karl Harry Helbig, 36, has been charged.

The investigation continues.