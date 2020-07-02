WINNIPEG -- A 37-year-old man is facing charges after a robbery of a store in Selkirk last week, according to RCMP.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business on Main Street in Selkirk at approximately 11:45 p.m. on June 26.

RCMP said a man entered the business holding a knife and wearing a black balaclava. The man allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes from the employee.

RCMP said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed into a hydro pole, before running away on foot.

Officers attended the home of the vehicle’s registered owner, while other officers looked for the suspect. While speaking with the registered owner, RCMP said a man at the residence was wearing clothing and had tattoos that matched the description of the suspect in the robbery. Officers arrested the man on scene.

John Curwin of Selkirk was charged with robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and was taken into custody. The charges have not been proven in court.

Curwin is scheduled to appear in court in Selkirk on July 10.

RCMP continues to investigate the incident.