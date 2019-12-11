WINNIPEG -- A Selkirk man is stepping up for his community this Christmas.

Kevin Christiansen said he had to do something after the local food band was unable to deliver hampers.

He feels no family should have to go without, during the holidays and that’s why he started the Big Hearts Christmas Hamper Program.

Christiansen makes several trips to the Selkirk warehouse a day, picking up and dropping off food and toys. All in an effort to fill a void this Christmas by delivering donations to around 180 families in need.

“Somebody has to take over and nobody was stepping up, so I said ‘you know what I’m going to’,” said Christiansen.

The local food band cancelled the hamper program last year so he started in own.

It began in his basement and now has grown to a warehouse and it also has more volunteers.

A friend of his wanted to help out so he offered the backroom of his fishing store to house donations and other businesses are stepping up to help like restaurant and catering company Danny’s Whole Hog, which is storing dozens of turkeys.

Christiansen said even people who once needed help are now giving back.

“I’ve had five families that last year got a hamper, and this year don’t need one, and this year are bringing stuff forward to help.”