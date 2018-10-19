The race to be mayor in Selkirk, Man. has three candidates touting different ways to grow the city of roughly 10,000 people.

Incumbent candidate Larry Johannson told CTV News serving as a city councilor for four years and as mayor of Selkirk for the past eight has him well-prepared for the job.

Pointing to projects like a new waste and water treatment plant being built in the city, Johannson said he wants to continue to work with all levels of government to build Selkirk up.

When asked about other priorities, Johannson said he also wants to draw people in from surrounding communities for medical care.

“We’re fast becoming a medical centre of excellence for the Interlake. We have the first QuickCare Clinic outside of Winnipeg, and we’ve got a health mall that’s going up.”

Candidate Teresa Macumber also wants to see population growth and believes Selkirk can retain young people while developing into an area hub.

“From St. Andrews to Riverton, St. Clements to Victoria Beach: they all shop here,” said Macumber.

“We should be selling our city and bringing in every industry we can.”

Macumber said working for Revenue Canada for years has prepared her to lead with transparency, and said she plans to call for a forensic audit if elected.

While Macumber stressed the aim of the audit would not be to look for wrong doing, she thought it could help establish where money was poorly spent.

Along with a tough approach to crime, Macumber said she’d also look at cutting down “top-heavy” city salaries.

The third candidate, Ian Kathwaroon, said his focus will be to represent the needs of citizens.

Along with bringing more jobs into Selkirk, Kathwaroon would like to create a youth council and facilitate transportation between Selkirk and Winnipeg for students and seniors.

On Oct. 24, Selkirk residents can vote at four locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.: Lutheran Hall, Robert Smith School, Daerwood School or Centennial School.