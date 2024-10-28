Selkirk RCMP find missing man

WINNIPEG
    A 40-year-old man from Selkirk reported missing has been found.

    The man was last seen in the community on Thursday, and was reported missing the next day.

    On Monday, RCMP reported he had been located safe, and thanked the public for their help.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed his name and photo for privacy reasons.

