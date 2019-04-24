

CTV Winnipeg





A Selkirk, Man., RCMP officer is facing the charge of assault with a weapon following an incident that occurred last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit said in a release Wednesday that Const. Paul Lacoursiere of the Selkirk traffic services unit was charged Tuesday after an investigation.

The IIU said it investigated an allegation of an officer striking a man with a pylon while he was in custody.

The man wasn’t hurt, but the IIU civilian director Zane Tessler decided it was in the public interest to investigate.

Tessler said there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred and authorized the charge to be laid.

Lacoursiere is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.