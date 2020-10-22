WINNIPEG -- Selkirk RCMP is warning the public that an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

RCMP was notified by health officials on Oct. 21

RCMP said the officer, who is a general duty officer, was working Selkirk and the surrounding area during the day from Oct. 11 to 13.

The officer did interact with the public but RCMP added they were wearing a mask while on shift.

Public health officials are doing contact tracing and anyone who is considered a close contact will be notified and will be given information on what to do next.

RCMP said it has several safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including using physical barriers, increased handwashing, and when possible, officers wearing masks while with the public.

Manitobans are also being reminded to call detachments if they have any questions and to only visit RCMP attachments when necessary.