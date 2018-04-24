

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP is asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing teen.

The Mounties say Sherrie Silken Garson, 17, was last seen Saturday around 2:30 p.m. when she left her home to go for a walk.

Garson is described at five feet eight inches with a medium build. Police said she has dark brown shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie with matching track pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.