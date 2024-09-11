Selkirk RCMP searching for suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run with pedestrian

Mounties in Selkirk are investigating after a 22-year-old man was struck by a truck that fled the scene.

Police say the collision happened Sept. 6 just after 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Sophia Street.

According to officers, a grey pickup truck struck the man as he was crossing the street before driving off.

The victim was found shortly after by a passerby. He was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, treated, and released.

Selkirk RCMP is asking for help identifying the suspect vehicle, which is described as a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck which reportedly had four teenagers inside at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

An investigation is ongoing.