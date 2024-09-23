Selkirk's catfish statue getting a facelift

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Chuck the Channel Cat in Selkirk is seen in March 2022. (Susan Tymofichuk/CTV News Winnipeg) Chuck the Channel Cat in Selkirk is seen in March 2022. (Susan Tymofichuk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    After nearly 40 years of welcoming visitors, an iconic Selkirk resident is getting a facelift.

    Chuck the Channel Cat, a statue depicting a catfish, is getting new paint and a few repairs. The work started this weekend.

    It's expected to take roughly one week to complete, and is being completed by Jen Mosienko design.

    The statue celebrates local fisherman Chuck Norquay, who helped put Selkirk on the map for its fishing. The city was nicknamed the Catfish Capital of North America, and Norquay promoted the city on the televised program Good Fishing in the 1980s.

    The statue has been in Selkirk for 38 years.

