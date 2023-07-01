Selkirk trying out natural grasses, wildflowers on city green spaces
The City of Selkirk is going "au naturel" in it's landscaping on some boulevards and parks this summer.
Four pilot projects are looking at different ways of making city boulevards, medians, and park spaces look more natural.
“Three of the projects will be cultivated in a row in Selkirk Park in the field across from the dog park and an additional plot will be added to the existing wildflower project on Main Street,” said Mihali Schindle, the city’s urban forestry and naturalization coordinator in a news release.
Around 5,000 square feet of green space will be used for wildflower meadow, tall grass prairie, and organic sports turf test plots.
The wildflower meadow will help determine the viability of converting underutilized turf spaces into wildflower meadows that contain a mix of short prairie grasses and wildflowers under three feet in height.
“These might be more desirable in park areas where we want to maintain a more clear line of sight, where we don’t want plants that are six feet tall, so along roadways in parks,” said Schindle in the city statement.
Two plots will be used for tall grass prairie to test the use of converting underutilized turfgrass into a tall grass and wildflower mix as well, but these will be taller and grow to about six feet in height.
Both the wildflower and tall grass require less maintenance and should reduce mowing and watering, while dramatically increasing biodiversity and habitats for wildlife and pollinators.
The final park pilot project will study a mix of existing turfgrass, for improving turf in outfields and other park areas.
The turf plot will also allow the city to learn about using the mix on sports fields for a more environmentally-friendly surface that reduces the need for irrigation and fertilizer.
Planting for the projects will begin soon.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site.
Extreme climate disasters and other traumatic events has long-term consequences for youth: study
Experiencing climate change-driven natural disasters or other traumatic events may impact the education and food security of youth, according to a new peer-reviewed study.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
-
Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading
A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
Northern Ontario
-
Gunshots heard on Timmins street, heavy police presence expected into the evening Saturday
Police confirmed they received a call for service related to a serious injury after CTV News was told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early Saturday afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers signing reunites Connor Brown with Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers reunited winger Connor Brown with his junior teammate Connor McDavid by signing Brown to a one-year contract Saturday.
-
Hundreds gather in St. Albert to mark Canada Day with reflection and reconciliation
Orange shirts filled Lions Park in St. Albert, as hundreds of people walked and ran to raise awareness around children and youth affected by the residential school system.
-
RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche
The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.
Toronto
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in deadly Toronto plaza stabbing
The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a busy Toronto plaza last weekend has been identified and investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect in GTA
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto.
Calgary
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A tornado struck Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Milan Lucic returns to Bruins after four seasons with Flames
Veteran forward Milan Lucic departed the Calgary Flames to return to the Boston Bruins when NHL free agency opened Saturday.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Toonie-sized' hail possible in Montreal as thunderstorm warning looms
Environment Canada issued a warning that “toonie-sized” hail and heavy rain could fall in Montreal Saturday night. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” read the warning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning issued in western Quebec
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
After months-long battle, eviction of Ville-Marie underpass camp will proceed
The eviction of a homeless encampment under Montreal's Ville-Marie Expressway can no longer be postponed, the Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Canada Day includes warnings about air quality, thunderstorms and tornadoes
Mother Nature temporarily shut down Canada Day celebrations across Ottawa, as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the national capital region.
-
Mother Nature rains on Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
A sea of red, white and rain geared covered downtown Ottawa and several parks and vehicles across the capital, as residents and visitors celebrated Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Atlantic
-
Fuel prices jump as new carbon regulations take effect
The cost of fuel has seen a significant rise in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as new carbon regulations took effect Saturday.
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.
Kitchener
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | 'The original extreme sport': Lumberjacks chop their way to victory in Kitchener, Ont.
Real-life lumberjacks converged on Kitchener for the Stihl Timbersports Championships on Saturday.
-
Waterloo region Canada Day celebrations continue despite lingering haze
A sea of red and white covered Riverside Park in Cambridge Saturday as residents and visitors celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Brantford
Environment Canada is warning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel to toonie size hail could hit Brantford and Brant County Saturday afternoon and evening.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his third trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.
-
Can’t find a camping spot? A new BC Parks feature will notify you when a space opens
Anyone who enjoys camping in B.C. knows that spaces fill up quickly, and it can be hard to secure a spot at campgrounds. To help ease the burden of searching, BC Parks has unveiled a new feature that allows you to receive an email notification when a campsite opens up.
-
Skin lesions on endangered killer whales are getting worse, study says
Southern resident killer whales are increasingly suffering from skin diseases that leave large blotches on their distinctive black-and-white colouration, new research says.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unacceptable': Massive BC Ferries lineups to get to Vancouver Island for the long weekend
Long weekend travellers waited hours at Tsawwassen's terminal to get to Vancouver Island by ferry on Friday, those without a reservation waiting upwards of six hours.
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
B.C. man heading to Ukraine to help spay and neuter abandoned pets
A retired West Vancouver, B.C. man is getting ready to embark on his third trip to Ukraine to help locals round-up and care for pets abandoned in the war.