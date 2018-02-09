

CTV Winnipeg





One man is facing charges after a semi-truck hit and damaged an underpass on a southwest Manitoba highway.

RCMP said it happened Thursday on the Highway 1 bypass near Kemnay, Man.

According to the Mounties, a witness said a semi-truck was heading westbound when it disobeyed warning lights that indicated a low bridge and that a detour was in effect for trucks. As a result, the top of the trailer hit the bottom part of the underpass, causing damage to both.

The highway was closed for several hours for cleanup, as well as an investigation.

RCMP Sergeant Paul Manaigre said in an email that the truck was reportedly pulling insulation.

The truck’s driver, a 35-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.was charged with disobeying a traffic control device under the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act.

No one was hurt.

Brandon RCMP and Canadian Pacific Police continue to investigate.