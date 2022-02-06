Semi in the ditch prompts closure of Highway 15 near Winnipeg

A section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway is closed after a semi slid into the ditch.

According to the province, the highway was closed Sunday morning between the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 207 due to a motor vehicle collision.

Manitoba RCMP said around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, a semi-trailer slid into the ditch on Highway 15 just after the intersection with Highway 207.

RCMP said the closure of the highway is to allow a tow truck to remove the semi from the ditch.

No injuries were reported.

As of Sunday afternoon, the highway remains closed.