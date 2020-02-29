WINNIPEG -- A 29-year-old man from Cross Lake is dead after being struck by a semi on Highway 6 Friday night.

RCMP received numerous calls about a man walking in the middle of Highway 6, north of Devil's Lake, around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 28.

While officers were en route, RCMP was notified that the male pedestrian had been struck by a semi-trailer.

On arrival, the man was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

According to RCMP, the 61-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was travelling south on Highway 6, when he was unable to avoid the pedestrian and collided with him.

Grand Rapids RCMP, along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.