WINNIPEG -- A semi-tractor trailer crashed into a Winnipeg business Wednesday morning.

Images from the scene show the cab of the semi inside the Russell Hendrix Building, located on Erin Street, as well as a car with severe front-end damage.

According to a spokesperson for Winnipeg police, officers, along with fire crews, attended the scene just before 6 a.m.

Police said the semi was driving south on Erin Street, crossing Ellice Avenue, when a car collided with it. The semi then crashed into a building.

Two women inside the car were taken to hospital in stable condition, and the driver of the semi was not hurt.

Erin Street is closed until the semi is removed.