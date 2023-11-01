WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail

    The derailment took place on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) The derailment took place on Oct. 31, 2023. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.

    The RCMP began to investigate at around 1:55 p.m., when officers were called to a crash at a Highway 101 railway crossing.

    Police allege that as a train was approaching, the driver of a semi-truck and trailer failed to stop at the crossing. Mounties said the truck went over the tracks and into a ditch, causing damage to the tracks.

    The train derailment took place on Highway 101 in the RM of Springfield. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    The oncoming train was unable to stop in time, and derailed as it went over the damaged tracks.

    The 69-year-old male driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries. He was charged with driving carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act and was issued a serious offence notice.

    Police closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 for several hours while the derailment was cleared.

    The train derailed after a semi-truck damaged the tracks. (Source: RCMP)

