Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail

A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.

The RCMP began to investigate at around 1:55 p.m., when officers were called to a crash at a Highway 101 railway crossing.

Police allege that as a train was approaching, the driver of a semi-truck and trailer failed to stop at the crossing. Mounties said the truck went over the tracks and into a ditch, causing damage to the tracks.

The train derailment took place on Highway 101 in the RM of Springfield. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

The oncoming train was unable to stop in time, and derailed as it went over the damaged tracks.

The 69-year-old male driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries. He was charged with driving carelessly under the Highway Traffic Act and was issued a serious offence notice.

Police closed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 for several hours while the derailment was cleared.

The train derailed after a semi-truck damaged the tracks. (Source: RCMP)