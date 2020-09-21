Advertisement
Semi-truck goes up in flames on Manitoba highway
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 8:28AM CST
The semi-truck rolled over and went on fire. (Source: Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)
WINNIPEG -- A semi-truck rolled over and went up in flames on Highway 1 near St. Francois Xavier, Man., on Monday morning.
According to the Manitoba government, Highway 1 is closed at the Highway 26 junction. The highway is closed in both directions and a detour is in place.
STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that it has been dispatched to the scene. A local fire department is also on scene.
Images from the collision show a fire and heavy smoke in the area.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RCMP for more details.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
Source: Karla Jacobson