WINNIPEG -- A semi-truck rolled over and went up in flames on Highway 1 near St. Francois Xavier, Man., on Monday morning.

According to the Manitoba government, Highway 1 is closed at the Highway 26 junction. The highway is closed in both directions and a detour is in place.

STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that it has been dispatched to the scene. A local fire department is also on scene.

Images from the collision show a fire and heavy smoke in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Source: Karla Jacobson