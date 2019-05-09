Featured
Semi-truck rollover closes south Perimeter Highway
The rollover happened in the westbound lane at the Pembina Highway overpass. (Source: Twitter/RCMP Manitoba)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:10AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 9, 2019 11:19AM CST
RCMP said a detour is in effect after a semi-truck rolled over on the south Perimeter Highway.
It happened in the westbound lane at the Pembina Highway overpass, police said, and a detour is in effect northbound onto Pembina.
The closure is expected to last for hours, the RCMP said late Thursday morning.