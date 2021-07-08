WINNIPEG -- A 21-year-old man has been charged following a robbery that left a 72-year-old injured in hospital on Tuesday.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue, where a man had been seen kicking a 72-year-old man in the head. He was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police believe the man was walking in the area when he was pushed to the ground by a suspect, and was assaulted until he was unconscious. The suspect then allegedly rummaged through the man’s clothes before leaving the scene.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in the 800 block of Main Street.

Jonathan Eric Joseph McKay was charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm. He was detained in custody.

The charges against McKay have not been proven in court.

Man charged with 23 break-ins in Winnipeg

A 59-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested and charged following 23 break-ins over the past nine months in the city, resulting in nearly $120,000 worth of property being stolen.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s property crimes unit began investigating the break-ins at residential properties, which started on Oct. 5, 2020, in the 100 block of Talon Bay.

Other robberies, according to police, took place on the following dates:

December 3, 2020, in the 100 block of Woodlands Crescent;

January 13, 2021, in the 100 block of Foxmeadow Drive;

January 25, 2021, in the 100 block of Shade Tree Court;

February 4, 2021, in the 100 block of Willow Lane;

February 12, 2021, in the 100 block of Apple Hill Road;

February 13, 2021, in the 100 block of Bluestem Cove;

February 13, 2021, in the 100 block of Moore Avenue;

February 15, 2021, in the 900 block of Aldgate Road;

March 17, 2021, in the 100 block of Leger Crescent;

March 17, 2021, in the 100 block of Vassar Road;

March 30, 2021, in the 100 block of John Neufeld Crescent;

April 14, 2021, in the 600 block of De la Seigneurie Boulevard;

April 20, 2021, in the 100 block of Prestwood Place;

April 21, 2021, in the 100 block of Brixford Crescent;

May 5, 2021, in the 100 block of Four Oaks Close;

May 31, 2021, in the 100 block of Minnetonka Street;

June 10, 2021, in the 100 block of Twickenham Close;

June 17, 2021, in the 100 block of Purple Safe Crescent;

June 25, 2021, in the 400 block of Laidlaw Boulevard;

July 2, 2021, in the 200 block of Tweedsmuir Road;

July 3, 2021, in the 200 block of Buxton Road; and

July 5, 2021, in the 100 block of Bridgeland Drive South.

Police said the suspect was found following the robbery on July 5 in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue and was arrested. He allegedly was in possession of stolen property from the home on Bridgeland Drive South.

Police said approximately $23,000 in damage was caused during the break-ins and $118,935 worth of property was stolen.

Allen Emile Lambert was charged with 23 break and enter charges and was detained in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.

The investigation continues.