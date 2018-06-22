Winnipeg’s Lou Billinkoff is ready to put his six years of training to the test Saturday when he will attempt to break a Canadian sprinting record in his age category.

In early June, CTV News spoke with Billinkoff about how he began running at age 89 to improve his cardiac health after a heart attack, and never looked back.

READ MORE: Still sprinting at age 95, Winnipeg man set to break Canadian record.

On Friday, Billinkoff said he heard from everyone he knew after the news coverage.

“The phone didn’t stop ringing!” he said, adding that a lot of people told him he was an inspiration, but he hasn’t heard of anyone taking action, yet.

“None of them accepted my challenge to race me.”

He had some advice for anyone thinking of taking on a new sport at an advanced age.

“One never knows what you can really do, I was surprised myself of what I’ve been able to do,” he said.

“Don’t be afraid to try something new, and keep active – that’s the key.”

On Saturday morning Billinkoff will take to a track at the University of Manitoba for his attempt at breaking the Canadian record for 100 metres in the 95 and up age category, currently set at one minute and 18 seconds.