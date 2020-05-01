WINNIPEG -- A 94-year-old woman and 81-year-old man were both assaulted and robbed during home invasions at a seniors’ complex, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers said the incidents took place on March 21 in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, alleging a suspect was able to get into the complex through the front doors while someone was walking out.

When police got to the scene they found two injured people: a 94-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man.

According to police, a man went into the woman’s room, where she was assaulted, punched, and had several personal items stolen. The woman declined any medical help.

A suspect then went into the 81-year-old man’s suite. Officers allege the senior was sprayed in the face with bug spray, hit across the face with a broom handle, and had several personal items stolen. The victim was treated at the hospital.

Police identified a suspect and on April 30 a man was arrested and is in custody.

Stacy Patrick Playfair, 44, has been charged with a number of offences including two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of break and enter to commit robbery.

None of the charges have been tested in court.