The province wants seniors living in long-term care facilities to take advantage of a special high-dose version of the season flu vaccine.

“The goal in offering this particular vaccine is to further mitigate the health risks that come for Manitobans living in these care facilities when flu outbreaks occur, which in turn reduces the strain on emergency departments and urgent care centres,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

Those age 65 and up and living in long-term care are eligible to receive the vaccine at no charge, as are interim residents or those in transitional care beds and clients of respite care. This is the second year the high-dose version has been available in Manitoba, the province said, and it showed promising results, including fewer all-cause deaths in immunized senior residents compared to a similar flu season experienced in 2014-15.

The province is also reminding residents that the seasonal flu vaccine campaign is underway and the regular flu shot is free of charge to all Manitobans older than six months.

Seniors can also receive a free vaccine to protect against pneumonia. Both it and the flu vaccine can be accessed at public health offices, nursing stations, doctor’s offices, access centres and for those age seven and up, at pharmacies.

The province advises contacting a provider first to make sure the vaccine is in stock.

More information about the flu vaccine campaign can be found online or by calling Health Links.