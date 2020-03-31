WINNIPEG -- Seniors sang from their balconies as part of the ‘Defeat COVID-19 Choir and Ensemble.’

The concert was held in the courtyard of the Kiwanis Chateau Apartment Complex.

Organizer Eileen Davidson said many seniors live alone and this was a chance for the community to come together.

“Some of them are alone, I do have a husband, we can dance, talk and fight, but some people don’t have that,” she said.

Davidson got the idea while she was in self-isolation, after returning from Florida.

She made some calls to neighbours, and the apartment complex rallied together to put on the show.

- With files from CTV's Touria Izri.