The Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker has won an appeal of her sentence.

Andrea Giesbrecht’s sentence has been reduced from eight-and-a-half years in custody to three years imprisonment.

In the judgement delivered Tuesday, Manitoba Court of Appeal Justice Christopher Mainella wrote: “This is a deeply disturbing case. We will never know why these six little lights went dark due to the accused’s appalling dishonesty.”

“However, just as the mighty are not above the law, the unpopular are not outside of its protections, even on facts as troubling as here.”

Mainella wrote while the accused was properly convicted of the offences, she did not originally receive a fit sentence based on a principled application of law as she, like anyone else, is entitled.

“The original sentence assumed certain culpable actions by the accused of which she was never tried or convicted.”

Giesbrecht was found guilty of the offence in February 2017 and was sentenced in July 2017.

CTV News has reached out to Giesbrecht’s lawyer for comment.