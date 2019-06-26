

CTV Winnipeg





A judge is set to make a sentencing decision Wednesday for a former teacher from Lorette, Man. who was found guilty of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl more than two years ago.

Remi Dallaire was convicted last September of four criminal charges, including sexual assault and touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose.

Last week, court heard parts of victim impact statements from the girl and her family.

The Crown said the girl’s statement was written in all capital letters and said, in part, “YOU RUINED MY LIFE.”

Her parents said she is attending weekly therapy sessions and has many anger issues.

The Crown requested an eight year sentence.