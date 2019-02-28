

Family and friends of slain 29-year-old Jeanenne Fontaine will have to wait until spring to find out the sentence for one man convicted in connection to her death.

A provincial court judge delayed a sentencing hearing originally schedule for Thursday for Jason Meilleur, the man found guilty of manslaughter in Fontaine’s death, to April 18. The judge’s decision came after the defense requested the delay. They claimed the process was “rushed” – and there was a need for more time to review “assessment documents” of Meilleur.

Back in March of 2017, Fontaine was shot and left inside her Aberdeen Avenue home, which was then set on fire. Three men went to Fontaine’s home to collect a drug debt and a robbery occurred afterwards.

Meilleur, Christopher Brass and Malcolm Mitchell were convicted for their part in Fontaine’s death. Both Brass and Mitchell are serving sentences.

Fontaine is the cousin of Tina Fontaine, a teenager whose body was found in the Red River back in 2014, sparking a nationwide outcry over her death.