A former Lorette, Man. teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child has seen his motion to re-open the case rejected.

The motion was dealt with at a sentencing hearing Friday for Remi Dallaire, who was convicted in September of 2018 on four criminal charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, inviting touching, and making available sexually explicit material.

The victim was an 8-year-old girl.

On Friday at the sentencing hearing, the defence made a motion to re-open the case based on new evidence they say causes reasonable doubt.

While in Headingly Correctional Centre, Dallaire met another inmate who was serving time who the court described as a serial pedophile.

Dallaire’s defence said the other inmate confessed to the crimes for which Dallaire has been convicted, but later retracted his confession.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Ken Champagne said that new evidence is not sufficient and sentencing will go on as planned.

During Dallaire’s trial, court heard the girl who was victimized was eight when she got to know him through her mother in June of 2016.

Dallaire began helping the mom by looking after her daughter when she was at work.

The girl, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified she was sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched on more than one occasion and shown pornography when she spent time alone with Dallaire.

Dallaire hasn’t been employed with the Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine since the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Melissa Hansen