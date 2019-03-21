

UPDATE: Following a sentencing hearing Thursday for Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 19, the judge reserved his decision and said the sentence will be delivered on April 23.

EARLIER: A man who pleaded guilty in the attempted murder of an RCMP officer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Minnedosa, Man.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, who is 19, was arrested after Cpl. Graeme Kingdon was shot in August, 2018.

Kingdon was responding to a break and enter at a home in Onanole, Man., a small community near Riding Mountain National Park.

He was seriously injured in the shooting.

Racette-Beaulieu also pleaded guilty to break and enter and weapons-related charges in Brandon provincial court.

After the shooting, four suspects fled and three were captured the following morning after an extensive search. A fourth was taken into custody a few hours later after a standoff.

Three other men from Portage la Prairie, Man. faced break-and-enter and weapons-related charges.

