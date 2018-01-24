A sentencing hearing for Nicholas Bell-Wright will continue Wednesday morning after a delay caused by an unusually high number of victim impact statements.

Bell-Wright, 23, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in November for the 2016 killing of Cooper Nemeth, 17.

All 96 victim impact statements submitted to the Crown will be admissible but only 16 from family and friends will be read in court.

Nemeth disappeared after leaving a party in the Valley Gardens area in February 2016. His body was found a few days later in a garbage bin. Bell-Wright was arrested shortly after.

In an agreed statement of facts, court has previously heard Nemeth and Bell-Wright were recent acquaintances who knew each other through the drug trade.

Bell-Wright said he could help Nemeth set up a drug deal.



Court heard they left a residence together but a violent encounter subsequently occurred between the two.

Using a 22-calibre semi-automatic pistol, Bell-Wright shot Nemeth twice in the head while he was sitting in the front seat of his car.

He disposed of the body and returned home.

Court heard how Bell-Wright attempted an extensive clean-up of his clothes and vehicle using bleach, towels and spray paint.

But subsequent testing of his car and clothing found blood consistent with that of the deceased.

Second degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Justice Glenn Joyal will decide how long Bell-Wright must wait before applying for parole.

With files from a November 7, 2017 story on our website