A sentencing hearing got underway Wednesday for convicted letter bomber Guido Amsel.

Prosecutor Chris Vanderhooft told court the Crown is seeking a life sentence for the July 3,4 and 5 2015 bombings, and a 15-year sentence for the attempted murder of Amsel’s ex-wife Iris Amsel in 2013.

Vanderhooft also told court since Amsel’s conviction he has not shown remorse for his actions, and cited two letters sent in September to the attorney general from Amsel saying he believes evidence was planted and continues to blame defence lawyers and the Crown for his case’s outcome.

“This type of denial and believing in conspiracies is deeply troubling,” he said.

“Obviously Amsel has no acceptance of what he’s done .... rehabilitation is doubtful.”

In May, Judge Tracey Lord found the then 52-year-old guilty of attempted murder against his ex-wife and two lawyers who he sent letter bombs to.

One of the lawyers, Maria Mitousis lost her right hand in a July 2015 explosion at her office and was present at the hearing Wednesday.

Mitousis had represented Amsel’s former wife, Iris Amsel, who had been in a financial dispute with the now-convicted letter bomber. Two other explosives were found at the time, but they did not go off and were later safely detonated by police.

Guido Amsel was also found guilty of attempted murder in a December 2013 incident involving Iris Amsel, in which a device detonated outside her home, but not guilty of attempted murder as charged in connection with Iris Amsel’s boyfriend, who was also at the house at the time.

With files from Canadian Press and CTV’s Josh Crabb