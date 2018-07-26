

The Canadian Press





A sentencing hearing is underway in Manitoba for a man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his 21-month-old daughter.

Kierra Elektra Starr Williams died in 2014 on Peguis First Nation, with signs of malnourishment and broken bones.

Court heard that her father did nothing to protect her from her mother, who was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years for second-degree murder last year.

The Crown is asking for a nine-year sentence for Daniel Williams, but the defence says he could not have foreseen his daughter's death.