

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP responded to two separate fatal collisions that claimed the lives of two people.

The first collision happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 84, 10 kilometres south of Virden, Man. when a car left the highway, hit a ditch and rolled over multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old man, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The passenger, a 31-year-old man, was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured. Both men are from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation.

Police suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Second Fatal Collision

The second fatal crash happened just after midnight on Sunday on Highway 26 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

Investigators determined the vehicle was headed northbound when it hit the shoulder, crossed over the highway, and struck the ditch before rolling over.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from St. Francois Xavier, was not wearing his seatbelt and ejected from his car.

Police do not believe alcohol was involved, but believe speed may have played a factor,

RCMP are investigating both incidents with Forensic Collision Reconstructionists.