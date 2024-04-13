WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation

    Police were called to a serious assault outside the Manwin Hotel on Main Street near Logan Avenue on April 13, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News) Police were called to a serious assault outside the Manwin Hotel on Main Street near Logan Avenue on April 13, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News)
    Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing incident on Main Street Saturday morning.

    A spokesperson for Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) told CTV News officers responded to a call for a woman who was assaulted near Logan Avenue just after 6 a.m.

    They said the woman had serious injuries "consistent with being assaulted with an edged weapon."

    The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since stabilized, police said.

    There is no word on any arrests made in the case.

    The investigation is ongoing.

