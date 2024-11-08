Serious assault prompts Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police officers on scene of the assault on Ellice Avenue on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News) Winnipeg police officers on scene of the assault on Ellice Avenue on Nov. 8, 2024. (Source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News)
    A serious assault in Winnipeg’s St. James area Thursday night has prompted road closures in the area.

    According to a social media post by the Winnipeg Police Service, the assault took place in the area of Ellice Avenue and Berry Street.

    Ellice between Berry and Marjorie streets remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians as of Friday morning. The public is asked to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

