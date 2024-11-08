Serious assault prompts Friday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A serious assault in Winnipeg’s St. James area Thursday night has prompted road closures in the area.
According to a social media post by the Winnipeg Police Service, the assault took place in the area of Ellice Avenue and Berry Street.
Ellice between Berry and Marjorie streets remains closed to both vehicles and pedestrians as of Friday morning. The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Time limits were meant to speed up justice. They also halt hundreds of criminal cases
Supporters say the so-called Jordan ruling has sped up proceedings and strengthened Charter rights for prompt justice. But the legacy of Jordan is mixed, and some victims say the time limits work in criminals' favour.
Oven to be removed from Halifax store where employee died: Walmart
Walmart says a large bakery oven will be removed from the Halifax store where an employee died last month.
Prince William describes family's 'brutal' year as wife and father faced cancer treatment
Prince William has described the past year as "brutal" following cancer diagnoses for his wife and father. "Honestly, it's been dreadful," he said.
Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death
Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday.
National rent prices decline year-over-year for first time since pandemic: report
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
Another beluga whale dies at Marineland, Ontario says water quality is 'acceptable'
Three weeks after the death of another beluga whale at Marineland, the Ontario government is speaking publicly about its ongoing investigation of the park, saying water troubles are under control after a recent investment.
RCMP already 'on high alert' for potential wave of migrants after Trump election
Canada's federal police force has been preparing for months on a contingency plan for a potential massive influx of migrants across the border following Trump's promise of 'mass deportations' of millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
Sparks fly as MPs question minister on pension implications of proposed election date change
Sparks flew at a parliamentary committee Thursday as MPs questioned Canada's democratic institutions minister about a widely opposed provision in electoral reform legislation that seeks to delay the next fixed election date by one week.
How many criminal cases in each province or territory were halted by time limits?
A review of information provided by provinces and territories shows more than 400 criminal cases have been halted across Canada since the start of last year.
Regina
Here's the only IMAX theatre in Canada that will be screening 'Interstellar' on its 10th anniversary
The Saskatchewan Science Centre's Kramer IMAX Theatre will be the only screen in Canada participating in the re-release of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar."
'A feeling burned on your body': Witnesses continue to testify in sexual assault trial involving chiropractor
Two more alleged victims of 49-year-old Ruben Manz, a Regina chiropractor facing seven counts of sexual assault, all from former patients, provided testimony on Thursday.
Change-room ban policy no longer top priority for Sask. gov't, premier says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says a change-room ban policy he previously touted as his first order of business if re-elected is no longer a top priority.
Saskatoon
'It's heartbreaking': Indigenous dancer says regalia was stolen, offers $500 reward
An Indigenous dancer is searching for answers after she says her regalia was stolen.
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Don Atchison
It’s been eight years since Don Atchison’s 13-year run as mayor of Saskatoon ended, but the longest serving mayor in the city’s history is as passionate as ever, and he wants another crack at the job.
Saskatoon Public Library workers issue five-day strike notice
Workers at the Saskatoon Public Library are ready to hit the picket lines on Tuesday if they don’t see an offer that addresses their wage and safety concerns.
Edmonton
'We're all really scared': Holyrood fire is 3rd new build to burn down over past week
Firefighters were called to another fire at a home under construction early Thursday morning – the third in the past seven days.
Dropped recliner causes life-threatening Yellowhead crash: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a truck that fled the scene after a collision between two other vehicles on Yellowhead Trail.
Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance
Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the chief executive officer and entire board of directors of Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Crown corporation that manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets.
Calgary
Pedestrian struck by freight train in southwest Calgary
A male was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a freight train in southwest Calgary on Thursday evening.
Some Albertans booked for MRI scans into 2026 as diagnostic wait times grow
Increasing demand in Alberta for diagnostic imaging such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans means more appointments are being made months out, with some Albertans waiting more than a year to get a publicly funded scan.
Canmore wildlife and landscape defender Karsten Heuer dies peacefully at 56
Canmore conservationist Karsten Heuer, who was a biologist, park ranger, author and activist, has died.
Toronto
'A big bombshell': Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
Man dies after being pulled from Etobicoke house fire
A man has died in hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Etobicoke.
Ottawa
City of Ottawa identifies sites for sprung structures in Knoxdale-Merivale, Kanata South
City of Ottawa staff have selected two sites for the sprung structures that would be built to house and support asylum seekers.
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Residents raise a stink about garbage heap on Ottawa street
Thirty-five truck loads of garbage were removed from the area of Old Innes Road in Ottawa's east end, after the growing pile of trash became an unsightly and smelly mess for local business owners who say they are tired of seeing the area used as an illegal dumping ground.
Montreal
Quebec man acquitted of two first-degree murders 46 years later
Claude Paquin was found guilty on two charges of first-degree murder in 1983. Now 81 years old, he's finally free after being acquitted.
Port of Montreal employers file final offer, lockout notice
Port of Montreal employers presented their 'final, comprehensive' offer to the longshoremen.
Man dead after workplace accident in Pointe-Claire
A 37-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident in the West Island.
Atlantic
Macdonald Bridge reopens in Dartmouth, N.S. after overnight closure, damaged crane now stable
The Macdonald Bridge has reopened after it was closed overnight due to a nearby damaged crane at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax mall stabbing: Third adult charged for allegedly providing false information
Halifax Regional Police has charged a third adult for allegedly providing false information in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy in April.
Nova Scotia election: Progressive Conservatives to release election platform today
The Progressive Conservatives are set to release their party platform today ahead of Nova Scotia's Nov. 26 provincial election.
Vancouver
Vancouver was ordered to build 1,405 affordable rentals over the past year. Only 313 were completed.
Vancouver fell short of meeting the province's housing targets for the last year, mostly due to a failure to meet the goal for affordable rentals, according to a report coming to city council.
B.C. city councillors asked to resign after remarks claiming homeless 'don't want to work'
Two city councillors in Port Coquitlam, B.C., are facing calls to resign following comments they made referring to homeless people as 'people who don't want to work' and describing a local shelter as a 'government-funded crack house.'
John Rustad says 2nd Trump administration could bring benefits to B.C.
On the heels of president-elect Donald Trump's resounding win this week, B.C. Conservative Leader john Rustad says the incoming U.S. government could be positive for British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
23 Commonwealth War Grave headstones in Nanaimo will be resurrected
The Bowen Road Cemetery in Nanaimo is home to 23 Commonwealth War Graves, which will soon be upright after lying flat for more than 60 years.
You can now own your own little piece of Duncan's iconic Big Stick
Inside Maxwell’s Auto Centre in Mill Bay is man who has his work cut out for him.
Man sentenced in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 B.C. police officers
Mounties say a 35-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that left two British Columbia police officers with life-altering injuries in 2019.
Kelowna
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
N.L.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ontario
President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff, first woman in the post
President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles, the defacto manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to hold the influential role.
Elliot Lake man charged with harassing neighbour in 'road rage' incident
A northern Ontario man is charged with criminal harassment due to threatening conduct toward a neighbour in Elliot Lake following an alleged 'road rage' incident.
Pedestrian in the Sault charged following collision with a vehicle Thursday morning
A pedestrian trying to cross Great Northern Road was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.
Barrie
SIU invokes mandate after officer-related shooting in Orillia, 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively investigating an officer-related shooting in Orillia.
Barrie remembers its veterans on Remembrance Day
Barrie to honour veterans during Remembrance Day parade November 11.
Mono Twp. senior survives frigid waters of Sturgeon Bay
A senior wearing a life-jacket fell from his boat in Sturgeon Bay.
Kitchener
Police searching for stabbing suspect in Kitchener, man left with serious injuries
Police say emergency services responded to an apartment building on Garment Street around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Senior robbed, walker thrown in Grand River in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service has arrested a woman believed to be responsible for a daytime robbery of a senior citizen.
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
London
Fatal crash reported in Lambton County, one person dead
Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Aberarder Line, west of Oil Heritage Road.
Middlesex resident scammed out of $200,000 last month, here's how you can protect yourself from fraud
If you think you’re safe from fraud, you’re likely wrong. Scammers use a variety of tactics, and target people of all ages and demographics. They use a variety of tactics like phishing emails, phone calls, text messages and more.
VIDEO Teenage girls assaulted by woman on school property
Two teenage girls in London were assaulted by a woman on school property on Wednesday, according to police. Around 11:25 a.m., officers responded to the call at Regina Mundi Catholic Highschool.