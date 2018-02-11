Featured
Serious collision in the St. James area sends 5 to hospital
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 10:18AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, February 11, 2018 12:51PM CST
An early morning multi-vehicle collision has sent five adults to hospital.
Shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to a three vehicle collision at Notre Dame Avenue and Dublin Avenue.
Police said five adults were taken to hospital their conditions range from serious to non-life threatening.
WPS said Dublin Avenue from McCrossen Street is closed while officers investigate.
No word on what caused the crash.