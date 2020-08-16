WINNIPEG -- The RCMP responded to a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 1, west of Falcon Lake Sunday evening.

Police said a semi and three other vehicles collided. Highway 1 is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to Highway 44.

RCMP said officers will likely be on scene for an “extended period of time” and drivers can expect delays throughout the night.

Police haven't said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Falcon Lake is 150 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

This is a developing story.