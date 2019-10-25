Serious collision on south Perimeter Highway closes eastbound lanes
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 9:54AM CST
First responders are at a serious collision along a section of the south Perimeter Highway.
At 9:50 a.m. Friday, RCMP tweeted officers are at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Brady Road, where a car and a semi collided.
The eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway at Highway 330 have been closed.
There are no detours in place.
Manitoba Infrastructure notified drivers at 9:30 a.m. that the lanes had been shut down due to a motor vehicle collision.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.