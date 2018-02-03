Featured
Serious crash on Portage sends one to hospital
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 11:58AM CST
At least one person was injured after a serious collision Friday evening.
The crash occurred on Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.
The intersection was closed for several hours while Winnipeg police investigated.
WPS said three vehicles were involved. One woman was taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police haven’t yet confirmed if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Police confirmed shortly after 3 a.m. the intersection had been reopened.
We're investigating a serious motor vehicle collision requiring closure of Portage Avenue both East & Westbound at Overdale, please avoid that intersection; it will be closed for several hours. Thanks for your attention, drive safe; Staff Sergeant Bob Chrismas, WPS Duty Office— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 3, 2018