At least one person was injured after a serious collision Friday evening.

The crash occurred on Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.

The intersection was closed for several hours while Winnipeg police investigated.

WPS said three vehicles were involved. One woman was taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police haven’t yet confirmed if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Police confirmed shortly after 3 a.m. the intersection had been reopened.