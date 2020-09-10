Advertisement
Serious crash shuts down Highway 3 near Oak Bluff Thursday night
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:23PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A serious collision shut down part of Highway 3 just outside of Winnipeg Thursday night.
Manitoba RCMP said the collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 3 south of Road 51 NE, which is approximately three kilometres south of Oak Bluff.
Around 9:30 p.m. the Manitoba Government put out an advisory of the highway closure, citing a collision.
RCMP are asking people to avoid the area. Police did not say what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries.
As of 10 p.m. officers remained on scene investigating.