

Renée Rodgers, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a serious incident prompted a large police presence in several areas of the city Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Panet Road and Nairn Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., prompting police to close the intersection to traffic.

Police did not give details on what happened but a witness told CTV News gunshots could be heard in the area.

Officers were also stationed in various locations in East Kildonan, Transcona and the Mission Industrial Area.

Police said they expected additional traffic disruptions in the area of Nairn and Panet Wednesday night.

Those disruptions were expected to last well into Thursday morning.

Police said there was no risk to public safety.