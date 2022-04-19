Serious incident in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in critical condition
One man is in critical condition following what Winnipeg police are describing as a “serious incident” in the city’s West End.
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an injured man in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not have an update on the man’s condition on Tuesday morning.
Officers remained on scene of the incident as of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. However, no lanes are blocked and there is no impact to traffic.
The investigation continues.
'We should be able to manage:' Provinces experience rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitals across Canada are facing a resurgence of patients with COVID-19 that some health officials say will likely continue for another month. Latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose about 18 per cent across Canada between April 4 and April 11.
