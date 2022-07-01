'Serious' incident in Winnipeg's West End sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital on Friday following a “serious occurrence” in the city’s West End, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police first tweeted about the incident just before 5 a.m., saying the incident took place on Ellice Avenue. Ellice was closed between Furby Street and Langside Street, but has since reopened.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, noting there is no risk to public safety.

Police officers continue to investigate the incident.