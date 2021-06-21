WINNIPEG -- Highway 6 near Warren, Man. has been closed due to a serious crash.

RCMP said officers were called at around 1:35 p.m. Monday to Highway 6 after a "serious two-vehicle" crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle.

RCMP said officers are currently investigating what caused the crash.

No other details are available at this time, including information on injuries.

