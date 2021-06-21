Advertisement
'Serious' two vehicle crash closes down Highway 6
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 3:36PM CST
The site of a serious two-vehicle crash on June 21, 2021 on Highway 6. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Highway 6 near Warren, Man. has been closed due to a serious crash.
RCMP said officers were called at around 1:35 p.m. Monday to Highway 6 after a "serious two-vehicle" crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle.
RCMP said officers are currently investigating what caused the crash.
No other details are available at this time, including information on injuries.
CTV News will update this story when more information is available.