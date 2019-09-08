Services restored to Manitoba Credit Unions after payment system outage
(File Image)
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 1:50PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, September 8, 2019 4:50PM CST
Services have been restored after a payment system outage affected at least two Manitoba Credit Unions for about four hours Sunday.
Earlier in the day Access Credit Union and Assiniboine Credit Union both took to Twitter to alert their customers about the issues.
The outage affected debit cards, ATMs, Mobile Pay, Apple and Android Pay, and other related products.
There is no word take out yet on what caused the outage.