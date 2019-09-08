Services have been restored after a payment system outage affected at least two Manitoba Credit Unions for about four hours Sunday.

4:40PM Update: All services restored!



After diligent testing throughout the recovery process, we can now confirm that all services have been restored and debit cards, ATMs and other transactions should be working as intended. Thank you so much for your patience today! — Access Credit Union (@AccessCred) September 8, 2019

Updated at 4.30 pm: Our partners indicate that all services have now been restored. — Assiniboine CU (@MyAssiniboine) September 8, 2019

Earlier in the day Access Credit Union and Assiniboine Credit Union both took to Twitter to alert their customers about the issues.

The outage affected debit cards, ATMs, Mobile Pay, Apple and Android Pay, and other related products.

There is no word take out yet on what caused the outage.