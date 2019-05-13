The first day of a settlement approval hearing is underway in Winnipeg for the survivors of Indian day schools.

The lawsuit against the Government of Canada was certified on June 21, 2018 and seeks to compensate survivors for the harms they suffered while attending federally operated Indian day schools.

In his opening remarks, Justice Michael Phelan told the court, "This is the possible culmination of tragic, scarring events. The court acknowledges the suffering that has occurred, and wishes it could take the pain away."

Survivors watching the proceedings know the pain he is speaking of very well.

Brian Fontaine attended a day school in Sagkeeng First Nation in elementary school. He says he is still haunted by the frequent physical and emotional abuse he suffered.

"Teachers would humiliate you," said Fontaine, who supports the settlement.

But, he says no amount of money will truly be able to repay him for what he went through.

"It's still in my mind," said Fontaine. "It will never leave."

The hearing is expected to run through Wednesday. There will be a 90-day opt out period for survivors. If the settlement is accepted, the claims application period will be 2.5 years long.

Canada will pay $1.27 billion for Level 1 compensation to survivor class members.