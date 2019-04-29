A settlement has been reached in Kyle Unger’s wrongful conviction lawsuit, according to the Manitoba government.

Unger was suing for $14 million in compensation after spending 14 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

In a statement to CTV Winnipeg a provincial spokesperson said, “I can confirm a settlement has been reached. However, the terms of this agreement are confidential.”

Unger’s lawyer Greg Rodin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Court dates in the matter were scheduled for three days in Winnipeg this week but have since been adjourned.

Unger and another man, Timothy Houlahan, were convicted in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 16-year-old Brigitte Grenier at a music festival near Roseisle, Man.

In 2004, the Forensic Evidence Review Committee recommended that Manitoba Justice reassess Unger’s conviction, based on DNA testing which confirmed that Unger could be excluded as a contributor of the hair evidence found on the clothing worn by Grenier on the night of the murder.

Another key piece of evidence was a confession Unger gave to undercover police officers as part of a “Mr. Big Investigation.”

Unger told them he had killed Grenier but got several facts wrong, including the existence of a bridge at the festival site that was only constructed several months after the murder.

The only witness who claimed to have seen Unger kill the girl was his co-accused, Timothy Houlahan, who committed suicide in 1994 while waiting for a retrial.

Unger filed an application with the federal justice minister in 2004 to review his conviction and in 2009 Unger was formally acquitted.

Several defendants were named in the lawsuit including the Crown attorney in the case George Dangerfield, Manitoba’s minister of justice and the attorney general of Canada.

In court documents, lawyers for the province argued the prosecution of Unger was based upon reasonable and probable cause and was therefore not malicious.

“The cause of Unger’s conviction for Ms. Grenier’s murder was his voluntary detailed, and gruesome confessions to the crime,” says a motion for a summary judgment filed earlier this month by the province’s lawyer, Jamie Kagan. “There was no conspiracy among the defendants to cause harm to Unger, rather, at all material times, the provincial defendants were acting in the course of their duties as Crown prosecutors and with the goal of ascertaining the truth of Ms. Grenier’s murder.”

A phone call and email to a lawyer representing the federal defendants named in the lawsuit were not immediately returned.

-with files from the Canadian Press