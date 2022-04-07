Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week

New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.

According to Manitoba’s weekly COVID-19 report, six deaths were reported during the week of March 27 to April 2. This brings the total number of deaths in the pandemic to 1,751.

In total, there were 141 hospital admissions during the week – up from the 111 admissions the week prior. There were 11 people admitted to ICU.

The report shows 1,359 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the week – an increase from 979 cases in the week prior. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 136,573.

With these new cases, the province said there were seven new outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities during the week. No outbreaks were reported in schools during the week.

The province said 82.8 per cent of Manitoba residents have been partially vaccinated, while 79.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

