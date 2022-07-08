Seven Manitobans selected in 2022 NHL Draft

Manitoba was well represented at the NHL Draft in Montreal, with seven homegrown athletes selected.

Strathclair product Conor Geekie was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 11th overall pick. Denton Mateychuk of Dominion City was picked 12th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Owen Pickering, from St. Adolphe, was selected a few picks later by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 21st overall pick.

According to the NHL, this marks the third NHL Draft where three Manitoba-born players were selected in the first round. The last time this happened was in 1974.

Manitoba continued to represent in the draft with Winnipeg-born Adam Ingram selected by Nashville Predators with 82nd overall pick in the third round, and Tyler Brennan selected by the New Jersey Devils with 102nd overall pick in the fourth round.

Winnipeg's Josh Filmon was picked up by the News Jersey Devils in the sixth round with 166th pick overall, along with Winkler's Reid Dyck who was selected by the Boston Bruins with 183rd overall pick.

-with files from CTV's Joey Slattery