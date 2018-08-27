

CTV Winnipeg





Seven more names have been added to a Manitoba monument that honours those who were killed by impaired drivers.

On Sunday, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the police, MPI as well as family and friends of the victims gathered in West St. Paul for a special ceremony that paid tribute to the victims.

In 2016, MADD created a monument with the names of 63 victims inscribed on it. On Sunday seven more names were added.

RCMP said there have been 53 fatal crashes already this year, resulting in 58 deaths. Of those crashes, 28 were the result of impaired driving.