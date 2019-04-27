

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says emergency crews responded to the area of Main Street and Rupertsland Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, after a report someone had been injured.

Once on scene, police say they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No other details are available at this time.

The WPS’ major crimes unit is investigating and is asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.